Chaos erupt in Chilobwe as residents storm police unit

Residents baying for the blood of a murder suspect have stormed Chilobwe Police Unit in Blantyre.

The residents of Chatha broke the windows of the police unit as they were demanding the release of the suspect.

According to reports, the thief broke into a house in the area while the owners were away.

However, a son to the owners after returning from school found the thief in the house. But the burglar killed the boy and covered him in beddings.

When the parents got back home, they found the boy’s body in the house.

The murder suspect later surrendered himself to police but residents of the area are demanding that the suspect should be handed over them.

The situation has led to running battles between the police and the residents.

The law enforcers used teargas to disperse the angry residents.