Court bars Ovi from stopping Inkosi Gomani’s wedding

The High Court in Lilongwe in Lilongwe has granted Inkosi Gomani an injunction restraining the paramount chief’s former lover Ovixlexla Bunya from stopping his wedding.

Justice Kenyatta Nyirenda has granted Gomani the injunction today following Bunya’s request to the Ntcheu CCAP church not to officiate the Paramount Chief’s wedding with South African fiancée Rishaladza Khanyisa Mathebule.

“An injunction be and is hereby granted restraining the defendant (Bunya) by herself, agents, servants or whosoever acting on her behalf from stopping or attempting to stop the officiating clergy from celebrating the celebration for the wedding of the claimant and Rishaladza Khanyisa Mathebula to be celebrated on the 2nd November or generally acting as if the defendant is a wife of the claimant until determination of the matter or a further of the court,” reads the court order.

Bunya is Gomani’s former lover and the two have a 7-month-old child together.

Gomani, real name Willard Mswati Gomani, is set to get married to Mathebula tomorrow in Ntcheu but Bunya has objected the wedding saying she is married to the paramount chief.

According to Bunya, the two are getting divorced but proceedings which are currently before the Magistrate’s Court sitting at Lilongwe are yet to be concluded.