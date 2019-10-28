Two injured in Ntcheu truck accident

Two people including a driver sustained serious injuries after their truck overturned at Bungwe House area along Ntcheu – Balaka M1 road on Sunday.

Ntcheu police spokesperson Hastings Chigalu has identified the driver as Louis Sokosi aged 40.

“Sokosi was driving a Freightliner truck registration number LA 5748/ BJ 1016 belonging to Paulendo Transport heading to Balaka from the direction of Ntcheu with three passengers on board,” said Chigalu.

He added that as the vehicle was in motion the driver lost control of the vehicle and in the process it hit a Nissan Vanette Pickup registration number NB 4616 that was heading in the same direction before hitting a Toyota Hiace minibus registration number MHG 849 that was coming from the opposite direction.

Following the impact, the driver of the freightliner, Sokosi, sustained a fractured left arm whilst his passenger sustained a fractured right leg. Two people from the other vehicles escaped with no injuries.

Meanwhile, the injured have been admitted at Ntcheu District Hospital.

This has happened nine days after another accident where 55 passengers escaped unhurt when the bus they were travelling in overturned at Chitsulo village along Balaka-Salima M5 road in the district.