Moyale sink Silver Strikers

Moyale Barracks came from behind to beat Silver Strikers 2-1 in a Super League game played at Mzuzu Stadium on Sunday.

The loss means Silver have collected a point from their two games in the Northern Region following the draw with Mzuni on Saturday.

Silver were the better team in the opening minutes and they took the lead in the 8th minute through Filimoni who received the ball from Duncan Nyoni.

The home side scored a few minutes later but Lloyd Nyaliwa’s goal was disallowed for offside by referee Mercy Kaira.

Njaliwa came back in the 32nd minute with a beautiful header to make it 1-1.

In the 45th minute, Mphatso Filimoni’s goal was also ruled out for offside and the game remained 1-1 at half time.

Fourteen minutes after the break, Moyale completed the turnaround when Deus Nkutu tapped the ball into the net from Gasten Simkonda’s corner kick.

Speaking after the game, Moyale coach Collins Nkuna praised his boys for the good job.

“I said earlier on that we want to finish at least in top four and today’s result will help us a lot. Let me thank my boys today they did a good job that’s why we have managed to collect all points,” he said.

Silver Strikers coach Abbas Makawa said his side played well despite the result.

He also apologized to the media for refusing to answer their questions on Saturday.

With today’s win, Moyale have moved to position 8 with 31 points from 22 games, while Silver Strikers are on position 4 with 41 points from 25 games.