Bushiri does it again with miracle jobs and promotions

Nothing is too hard for the ‘God’ of major 1.

A South African woman has received a miracle promotion reportedly after Prophet Shepherd Bushiri had declared over her life after attending an International Visitor session.

The lady who hails from KZN New Castle claimed that she recieved the miracle promotion in March 2019.

“On the 29th of November last year, she came as an International Visitor and on Monday going back to work, her boss called her and told her she had booked a flight for her to go start working in Port Elizabeth.

“Two weeks after her International Visitors Program, she got a promotion as an Implementation Manager where she will now start earning R82 000 (K4.3 million) per month” reads a post shared by Prophet Shepherd Bushiri commonly known as Major 1.

Meanwhile several people are being healed and touched by Prophet Bushiri. In one recent footage, Major 1 is seen healing a wheelchair-bound old lady.

The Malawian born prophet who is based in South Africa is running a ‘Weekend of non-stop activities’.

The marathon of miracles kicked off on Friday at the Pretoria Showgrounds. It is estimated that hundred of thousands are in attendance for the main service this afternoon.