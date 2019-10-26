Mangochi police arrest 15 men for stoning bottle stores

Police in Mangochi are keeping in custody fifteen men for pelting stones at bottle stores.

The suspects have been charged with malicious damage and inciting violence.

According to Mangochi police public relations officer Rodrick Maida, the suspects who are members of the Muslim community at 1PM on Friday mobilised themselves within Mangochi Township and started pelting stones to the window glasses of three bars.

The group demanded indefinite closure of the bars saying they are near the main road.

A video shared on social media shows people in Mangochi destroying a billboard carrying an advert for alcohol.

The Suspects are going to appear before court soon.

The incident in Mangochi came weeks after Muslims threatened to shut down bottle stores in the district saying they were not happy that alcohol was being sold anywhere.