Three arrested over K550 million land fraud

Police in Lilongwe have arrested three people who created a lands office and fraudulently sold six plots for K550 million.

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Lands and Urban Development Joseph Mwandidya identified the three as Mustag Mahomed, Chifuniro Simumbe and lawyer Umahu Mataka.

He added that a fourth suspect Alex Mawaya is on the run.

“One thus the lawyer was arrested Wednesday evening while the two were arrested on Thursday evening,” he said.

According to Mwandidya, the suspects sold plots in leafy suburbs in Lilongwe using fake documents.

Mahomed sold one plot at Area 47/1219 for K300 million.

Five other plots were sold for K50 million each by Simumbe and Mawaya. The plots are Area 43/ 999, Area 43/998, Area 43/995, Area 43/994 and Area 43/993.

Mwandidya said the owners of the plots complained that their plots had been sold.

“We have complaints often at our office where people complain of their plots being sold without their knowledge,” he said.

According to the principal secretary, the suspects will be charged soon.