Flames technical team names provisional local squad for AFCON qualifiers

The Meke Mwase-led technical panel has named 28 players in the provisional local squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against South Sudan and Uganda next month.

The home tie against South Sudan will be played on 13th November at Kamuzu Stadium before the Flames face Uganda in Kampala days later.

Be Forward Wanderers defender Lucky Malata, who resigned from the team some years ago, has returned to the squad while Khuda Muyaba has been re-called following his decision to apologize to fellow players after taunting them through videos posted on the social media.

Mwase has also included five uncapped players namely Mzuni FC’s Lackson Sangano, Karonga United defender Lusekero Malema, Mighty Tigers forward Chikaiko Batson, Be Forward Wanderers defender Ted Sumani and Blue Eagles striker Foster Bitoni.

However, Flames will be without Charles Petro and Mike Mkwate who are both injured but Goalkeeper Ernest Kakhobwe has been dropped due to his slump in form.

“We have called Lucky Malata after we sought his permission through a discussion we had with him. We decided to do this because we have injuries in our defence and with more games coming, we thought it wise to sit down with him before returning to the squad,”

“On Khuda, he has agreed to apologise to his fellow players for his misconduct and we decided to give him a chance. We have new faces because we have injuries and we saw it very important to have the injured players replaced,” Mwase told the media.

Below is the full squad list:

Goalkeepers

Brighton Munthali

Charles Thom

Rabson Chiyenda

Bonage Lweya

William Thole

Defenders

Stanly Saudi

Trevor Kalema

Lusekero Malema

Lucky Malata

Ted Suman

Gomezgan Chirwa

Nickson Nyasulu

Midfielders

Lackson Sangano

Chimwemwe Idana

Chikoti Chirwa

Peter Banda

Micium Mhone

Francisco Madinga

Alfred Manyozo

Felix Zulu

Chimango Kayira

Isaac Kaliati

Strikers

Hassan Kajoke

Patrick Phiri

Chikaiko Batison

Foster Bitoni

Stain Dave

Khuda Muyaba

Mwase is expected to release names of foreign based squad next week.

The provisional local squad will start camping on Sunday at Mpira Village in Blantyre.