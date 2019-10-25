UTM candidates to run as independents

UTM candidates who were dumped by the party ahead of the November 5 by-elections have announced that they will run as independent candidates.

The two candidates are Samson Phinifolo of Lilongwe South constituency and Mr Shadreck Mvula of Matenje Ward in Kasungu North West constituency.

UTM withdrew from the elections saying it has no trust in the chairperson of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and other commissioners presiding over the polls.

The party told MEC that its candidates will not take part in the by-elections.

However, the candidates who were already endorsed by UTM for the by-elections have decided to stand as independents.

“The Commission has also received communication from the two affected candidates advising that they will continue in the race as independent candidates. The candidates are Mr Samson Phinifolo in Matenje Ward and Mr Shadreck Mvula in Lilongwe South Constituency,” the commission said in a statement yesterday.

The electoral body has since called on all registered voters in the two areas to go out in large numbers on November 5, 2019 and exercise their constitutional right to vote.

Since the May 21 elections, opposition parties have been demanding the resignation of MEC chairperson Jane Ansah over irregularities in the polls.

The UTM and the Malawi Congress Party are also challenging the outcome of the May 21 presidential elections.