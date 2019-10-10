Chimulirenji visits family of murdered police officer

Vice President Everton Chimulirenji on Thursday visited the family of a police officer who was killed in Lilongwe on Tuesday.

The officer, late Usumani Imedi, was buried yesterday at Chilinda village, Traditional Authority Makanjira in Mangochi.

Chimulirenji said he was sent by President Peter Mutharika to condole the bereaved family.

According to the vice president, government was shocked to learn about the murder of the police officer. He added that the murder of Imedi is painful to the government.

Chimulirenji then gave Imedi’s wife K1.5 million and K500,000 to his parents.

Imedi who was stationed at PMS C Company in Lilongwe was stoned to death by a mob at Nsundwe Trading Centre in Lilongwe during clashes between violent protesters and the police.

The locals were angry over President Peter Mutharika’s plans to hold a rally in Lilongwe. Mutharika went on to conduct the rally where he condemned the killing of the police officer.

Police have since arrested 40 people in connection to the murder of the police officer and the riots at the trading centre.