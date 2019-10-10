Girl, 19, commits suicide over love affair

A 19-year- old secondary school girl has hanged herself in Kasungu after her boyfriend accused her of cheating on him.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at Kanjoka village in the area of Traditional Authority Kaomba in Kasungu district.

Kasungu Police Station Public Relations Officer Harry Namwaza identified the girl as Memory Harrison, a form three student at Chilanga Day Community Secondary School.

Namwaza said Harrison had a boyfriend who is also a student at the same school.

He explained that on Monday the couple had a misunderstanding after the boy said he saw the girl chatting with a taxi driver and he had a feeling that they were on relationship.

“The boyfriend, threatened her that he will make sure that she should not finish her studies but didn’t specify as to how he will do it. This did not go well with girl who just left the place without specifying where she was going,” he explained

The publicist went on to say that on the following day Harrison was found hanging from a tree. Postmortem results showed that Harrison died due to suffocation.