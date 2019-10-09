Malawi will never find a better president than APM – Chimulirenji

Vice President Everton Chimulirenji has hailed President Peter Mutharika saying the Malawi leader’s achievements will never be bettered by another president in Malawi.

Speaking at a development rally Mutharika held at Kamuzu Institute for Sports in Lilongwe on Tuesday, Chimulirenji suggested that Malawi will never have a better president than Mutharika.

The vice president said Mutharika’s achievements include construction of community colleges, implementation of rural electrification programme and introduction of the decent and affordable housing programme.

“I also want to thank you for launching the construction of 250 secondary schools.

“I know that no president has ever done this and I doubt any president will ever do this,” Chimulirenji said.

He also praised Mutharika for not retaliating despite being provoked by various quarters. Chimulirenji claimed that there is peace in Malawi because of Mutharika’s leadership style.

Chimulirenji became Malawi’s vice president after the disputed May 21 polls. Yesterday’ rally was Mutharika’s first in Lilongwe since the elections.

Speaking after Chimulirenji, Mutharika said he will continue holding rallies all over the country since he is president of the whole country.