I am not Malawi – Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika has bashed people looting shops and damaging infrastructure to hurt him, saying he is not Malawi.

Mutharika made the remarks when addressing a development rally at Kamuzu Institute for Sports in Lilongwe on Tuesday.

The Malawi leader said people who have been damaging property during post-election protests are destroying the country, not hurting him.

He warned the people who use protests to damage infrastructure against demolition of the 250 schools which the United States government plans to build in the country.

The president also condemned the killing of a Malawi Police officer by a mob in Lilongwe on Tuesday.

In his speech, the Malawi leader described as nonsense assertions that he should stop speaking about his victory in the May 21 Elections.

Mutharika declared that he will not stop celebrating his election victory saying he is not ashamed of the win.

“Should I be ashamed because I won? Is that wise?” Mutharika asked.

He then pledged to continue holding political rallies in the Central Region and all areas of the country without fear.

“The DPP [Democratic Progressive Party] is a national party so there is no place that we cannot go, we will visit all areas,” Mutharika said.

Mutharika also promised to make sure that all areas in the country have development projects saying he is president of the whole country, not just the ruling Democratic Progressive Party.