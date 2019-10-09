Govt cancels relocation of vendors amid political tension

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has suspended the relocation of street vendors due to political tension in the country.

In a letter to chief executive officers of city councils and district commissioners on Tuesday, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government Charles Kalemba said that the exercise has been suspended.

“Reference is made to my earlier communication on the exercise of relocating vendors along the roads to designated places.

“I wish to advise that due to the current political situation that the country is experiencing, the Minister has directed that the exercise of relocating vendors to designated places should be put on hold until further notice,” Kalemba said in a letter.

The decision came hours after vendors based at Limbe in Blantyre clashed with police officers and Blantyre City Council workers.

The council and the police were confiscating items from vendors found trading along roads and outside shops.

The exercise angered the vendors who burnt tyres in the middle of a road in Limbe and closed the Highway.