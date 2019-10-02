Cattle thief jailed in Mangochi

The Mangochi second grade magistrate court on Monday sentenced a man aged 24 to four years imprisonment with hard labour for stealing cattle.

Mangochi police public relations officer Inspector Rodrick Maida identified the suspect as Assan Ronald.

He said the Court heard through state prosecutor sub inspector Maxwell Mwaluka that on September 16, 2019 in the morning Mr. Ajusu Namwera released his four cows from a kraal to a grazing field in village Chikwatu, traditional authority Mponda in Mangochi.

According to Maida, Chikwatu was later surprised when all four cows did not return to the kraal as they usually do.

“Then he searched and found them three days later in the convict’s kraal,” Maida said.

The matter was reported to Mangochi Police Station and Ronald was arrested.

Appearing before court, Ronald pleaded guilty to the offence levelled against him and was convicted on his own plea of guilty.

In mitigation he asked for leniency as he has an obligation to look after his family.

However, the state prayed for stiff penalty saying theft of cattle is rampant in the area.

In his judgment, second grade magistrate Augustine Mizaya said the conduct of the convict is a threat to the community hence he deserved a custodial sentence as a provision of peace to the community.

Assan (24) hails from village Kamtemango in Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi.