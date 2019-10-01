Prince Harry concludes Malawi visit

Prince Harry has left the country today after a three-day official visit.

The British Royal has departed for South Africa where together with his wife and child he will wind up a 10-day tour to Africa.

“His Royal Highness has today concluded his official visit to Malawi and left through Chileka International Airport. His Royal Highness leaves the Warm of Africa with fond memories. Many thanks for giving His Royal Highness such a great welcome! Zikomo,” the British Embassy in Malawi wrote on Facebook.

On Tuesday, Prince Harry visited Mauwa Health Centre in Chiradzulu for his last assignment in Malawi.

At the health facility, the Duke of Sussex appreciated how the UKaid – Malawi partnership is delivering better health for some of the most disadvantaged rural people.

He also saw how UK and US have partnered Malawi Government to improve storage conditions and security of life-saving medicines through installation of 353 prefabricated storage facilities in health facilities across the country.

The UK provided £15.6 million (approx. MWK 15 Billion) for pharmacy storage facilities in Malawi. According to British Embassy in Malawi, the storage facilities have improved medicine availability.

“117 of the 353 Prefabricated Pharmacies are solar powered and generate 2.4 MW of power every day. There is now 20,000m3 more storage space for health facilities across Malawi,” the embassy said.

In Chiradzulu, His Royal Highness also met with young people supported through Tsogolo Langa Programme, which provides comprehensive sexual and reproductive health information and services.

Prince Harry arrived in Malawi on Sunday and during his visit he also met President Peter Mutharika.