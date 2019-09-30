HRDC to push for prosecution of DPP cadets

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) says during this week’s anti-Jane Ansah demonstrations it will push for the prosecution of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters who assaulted protesters last week.

This week’s anti-Jane Ansah will be held from Tuesday up to Friday.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lilongwe, HRDC Vice Chairperson Gift Trapence said apart from demanding MEC Chairperson Jane Ansah to step down for mishandling May 21 elections results, they will also push for the prosecution of people who assaulted HRDC member Billy Mayaya and officers who fired teargas inside Queens Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) which resulted to death of a child.

Trapence added that they also want to demonstrate against violence among groups of people who do not want peace in the country.

“We are therefore calling on all Malawians to come and demonstrate against these bad deeds from Tuesday to Friday. We are not afraid of any threats people have been saying openly that they are going to kill HRDC members more especially our chairperson Mr Mtambo,” he explained.

He went on to say that they have noted that Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has been masterminding the acts of arson that have been happening during demonstrations.

Trapence declared they will not take it despite that the Malawi Police Service is also protecting DPP cadets.

Trapence also reiterated the group’s call for Members of Parliament not to confirm Duncan Mwapasa as Inspector General of Police saying he has been taking sides in his work.

The grouping has therefore asked people in the country to be peaceful during the demonstrations.