Two sisters, woman die in car crash

A 32-year-old woman and two girls aged 14 and 10 have died today in a road accident along the Mzuzu-Lilongwe M1 road.

The woman has been identified as Stella Chauwa while the two girls are Michelle Kalonga, 14, and her younger sister, Mbumba, 10.

According Mzimba Police spokesperson Peter Botha, Chauwa was driving a Mazda saloon registration number LL 8344 and was coming from Lilongwe heading to Mzuzu to drop her friend’s kid at the school.

The kids were accompanied by their mother.

On arrival at Kasito, Chauwa lost control and veered off her lane, plunging head-on into an oncoming Ford Everest registration number BLK 7404 which had four passengers on board.

Following the impact, Chauwa and Mbumba died on the spot while Michelle died later at Mzimba District Hospital.

The girls’ mother sustained a fractured right arm. The driver of the wagon, Obvious Mkungula, had general body pains while his three passengers escaped unhurt.

Both vehicles got extensively damaged.

Chauwa came from Chiwere village in Traditional Authority (T/A) M’bwatalika in Lilongwe while Michelle and Mbumba were from Bembeke village in T/A Kasumbu in Dedza District.