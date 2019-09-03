Burna Boy gives South Africa the middle finger over Xenophobia

…urge Nigerians in SA to fight back

Enough is Enough! Nigerian music mogul Burna Boy has urged black foreigners living in South Africa to defend themselves against xenophobic attackers.

The artist made the call after announcing that he will no longer perform in South Africa because of the recent xenophobic attacks.

Tbe mult-award winning artist took to twitter to announce that the boycot.

Nigerians are said to be the primary targets of this phase of violence, forcing the artist to speak out.

Burna Boy said he did not have any choice but to boycott after watching disturbing footage of the attacks.

“Ok. I have been away from social media personally until today. Ordinarily at a time like this, I should come here and say something to try and calm the situation because my Dream has always been to Unite AFRICA and make us realise that Together we will literally rule the world…”.

But Today After watching the Killing of my people in South Africa the same way we have all watched it happen a few times in the past. FUCK ALL THAT! I personally have had my own xenophobic experiences at the hands of South Africans and because of that….. — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) September 3, 2019

According to media reports, Burna Boy was expected to perform at the Afropunk festival in Joburg on December 30 and 31.

After the tweets, Burna Boy was trending on social media, ranking as the most tweeted topic in South Africa as of press time.