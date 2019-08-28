My charity works are not politically motivated – Fredokiss

Malawi’s award winning hip hop artist Fredokiss has said people should not mistake his charity works for campaign following comments that his humanitarian efforts are politically motivated.

Fredokiss whose real name is Penjani Kalua contested for a parliamentary seat for Blantyre City South, but he lost out to Noel Lipipa. Having started charity works way back, other people have been saying Kalua’s efforts are solely aimed at establishing his political career.

In an interview with Malawi24 on Monday, the Ghetto King Kong as Fredokiss is fondly known, said he is a humanitarian and not a politician, therefore people should refrain from such kind of thinking.

“Who said I am campaigning for the next elections? If I had stopped the same people were going to say I was doing it for campaign. I have not stopped and others think I am campaigning for the next election, why are they so obsessed with elections? It is this mentality which is ruining Malawi. People should change their thinking,” said Fredokiss

According to Fredokiss, the fact that he started charity works years back is a clear indication that he is a humanitarian and not a politician. He added that he will do charity works for as long as he lives.

Fredokiss was honoured with a humanitarian accolade at last year’s Urban Music People (UMP) Awards. He was awarded for his efforts in promoting education through providing scholarships to needy students and helping street kids, among others.

The rapper is one of the most influential musicians in Malawi. He commands a huge audience especially among the youth.