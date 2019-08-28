Demos not banned, only HRDC stopped from organising protests

A legal expert says the Supreme Court of Appeal moratorium issued on Tuesday has only stopped the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) from organising demonstrations but citizens are free to conduct protests.

The legal expert, Bright Theu, said other Malawians can conduct peaceful demonstrations without the HRDC being involved.

“A possible way forward for the demonstrations: let the demonstrations be spontaneous, without a specific convener, French style. Yellow vests,” Theu said.

On Tuesday, the court issued a moratorium restraining the rights group from conducting demonstrations within the next 14 days.

It advised the HRDC, Malawi Police Service and local assemblies to use the period to discuss ways of allowing the HRDC to conduct protests which will not be marred by violence or criminal acts.

The HRDC planned to hold nationwide demonstrations from today up to Friday but the protests have been postponed because of the court order.

On Monday, government also banned post-elections demonstrations because of acts of violence recorded during previous protests organised by the HRDC.

The government warned that the police will use force against any person found protesting in the streets.