I am a DPP member, give me bail – man tells court

Nkhatabay magistrate court on Tuesday denied bail to a man who asked to be released because he is a member of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The suspect, Paul Kawoza aged 27, is facing four counts that include being found with a gun, impersonating a police officer, being found in possession of a fire arm, abducting and intimidating people in the district.

Kawoza told the court that he needs a bail following his membership to the ruling party.

The man, also told the court that he needs bail to continue his business in the Capital, Lilongwe.

However, state prosecutor Fred Makiyi, told the court that the suspect should not be granted bail as he is likely to jeopardise evidence to the case.

Making a ruling on bail application, Nkhatabay magistrate court denied Kawoza bail.

Meanwhile DPP spokesperson Nicolas Dausi is on record to have denied knowing Kawoza a DPP member.

Kawoza has been in police custody since 16th August, 2019 after his arrest in the district.