Opposition wants to overthrow my government – Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika says opposition parties and the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) want to use the post-election demonstrations to disturb Malawi’s national security and overthrow his government.

Speaking at a Malawi Defence Force (MDF) event in Mangochi today, Mutharika said the post-election demonstrations are aimed at violently taking over a democratically elected government.

The HRDC has been conducting protests demanding the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson over her handling of the May 21 elections.

Speaking today, Mutharika accused the HRDC together with opposition of Malawi Congress Party and UTM of organising violent demonstrations to cause anarchy in the country.

Mutharika said the demonstrations HRDC has been organising are against the law because they have not been peaceful.

He noted that Malawians have lost property and businesses during the demonstrations.

“The HRDC and opposition have been violating our rights, they have become instruments of lawlessness and anarchy, they are undermining our own laws by creating their own structures when delivering mob justice, they have become agents of injustice,” Mutharika said.

He warned Malawians that evil will one day rule the country if people are not careful.

The Malawi leader then asked the HRDC and opposition to cancel planned demonstrations at the borders and airports.

Mutharika also directed the MDF to stop protests at the airports and borders to ensure integrity of the borders is not compromised.

“Should HRDC and MCP and UTM supporters insist on invading our borders and airports they should not say they were not warned,” Mutharika said.

In his speech, Mutharika praised the MDF and Malawi Police for acting with restraint in dealing with violence during the protests saying no single life has been lost since the demonstrations started.

“I commend the men and women in uniform for achieving this under difficult circumstance and for listening to my advice,” Mutharika said.