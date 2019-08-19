Mutharika should not resign – JB

Former President Joyce Banda says President Peter Mutharika should remain in power to take a lead in resolving the country’s political impasse.

Banda has also advised Malawians to patiently wait for the conclusion of the presidential election case.

She made the remarks in in an interview with the BBC amid a political impasse in Malawi following the May 21 presidential elections.

In the polls, Banda endorsed Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party. Chakwera and UTM leader Saulos Chilima are challenging the outcome of the elections in court.

The opposition parties have been questioning Mutharika’s legitimacy but Banda says Mutharika should not resign.

“I think we have gone into so much pain, so much anger and so much destruction I think there would be a lot of healing and I think that the person that should take the lead in the healing should be the President,” said Banda on BBC.

On working with Mutharika, Banda said that cannot happen before the final determination of the election case and if the court nullifies the results of the May 21 polls, it will be the start of another campaign period.

Meanwhile, the presidential election case which is being heard by the Constitutional Court in Lilongwe resumes this morning.