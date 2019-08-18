Bridegroom shuns his wedding in LL

There was drama in the capital Lilongwe a week ago when a bridegroom failed to show up for his own wedding.

A man identified as James is reported to have missed his wedding’s luncheon. As a result, the ceremony proceeded with his brother representing runaway groom.

According to reports, James missed the ceremony because he was arrested. Meanwhile the matter has been solved.

The revelation relating to the reason behind James’ absence at his wedding, comes after many people cursed him for what they describe as immaturity.

Others even doubt if his marriage to Naomi is going to be rosy following the embarrassing incident.