PSLCE results out: 77 percent pass, 82 thousand selected

The Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) has today released results of the 2019 Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSCLE) examinations.

Out of the 282,428 candidates who sat for the examinations, 218,756 have passed representing 77.46 percent pass rate.

Out of those candidates who passed, 82,072 (37.5%) have been selected to various public secondary schools.

According to a statement by MANEB executive director Gerald Chiunda, 137,270 female candidates sat for the examinations and 99,042 have passed, representing 72.15 pass rate.

“Out of 145, 158 male candidates, 119, 714 have passed, representing 82.47 pass rate.

“Out of 1,887 special needs candidates, 1,267 have passed, representing 67.14 percent pass rate,” Chiunda said in the statement.

The board has since advised candidates to access results at centres where they registered.

Candidates who want to query their results have been told to do so through head teachers of their school who should make sure the queries reach the board by 9th September, 2019.