Police will disperse protesters – Malawi Govt

The President Peter Mutharika led government has warned people planning to fill the streets tomorrow that the police will deal with them.

According to the government, no City, District or Town Assembly or Council has granted permission to the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) to conduct demonstrations on Tuesday and Wednesday as intended by the organisers.

In a statement today, Government spokesperson Mark Botomani said the Mutharika administration has not lifted a police prohibition which was issued due to extensive damage to property the previous demonstrations caused and because the police were overstretched in terms of capacity to manage the violent protests.

“Consequently, members of the general public are advised to take note of the fact that there is no permission at all for anybody to hold demonstrations on Tuesday and Wednesday. Any demonstrations that may be held shall amount to unlawful assemblies and will be dealt with as such by law enforcement,” Botomani who is also Minister of Information said in a statement.

Government last week applied for an injunction against the demonstrations and hearing of the application was not heard by the court today.

The hearing will be heard on the 19th August, 2019.

The HRDC has been organising demonstrations demanding the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah accusing her of mismanaging the May 21 elections.