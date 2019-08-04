Gaba scores on Pirates debut

…as Phiri Jnr, Mbulu all given starts at Baroka FC…

Flames forward Gabadinho Mhango only took six minutes to score on his Orlando Pirates debut as his side beat Celtic FC 3-1 at Orlando Pirates on Saturday evening.

The former Nyasa Big Bullets forward, who arrived at the Buccaneers from Bidvest Wits last month, chased down a defender, stole possession and swept a shot past Sipho Chaine to make it 3-1 and seal the victory for Pirates.

In related news, Gerald Phiri Jnr and Richard Mbulu made their full debuts for Baroka FC during a 2-all draw against Cape Town City FC.

Phiri Jnr signed for Baroka FC from Ajax Capetown following an impressive Cosafa Cup tournament in South Africa a month ago while Mbulu moved from Mozambique to sign for the South African side earlier this year.

As it is, five Malawian players are plying their trade in South Africa, including veteran Robert Ng’ambi who is playing for Black Leopards.