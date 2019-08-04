Bushiri helped me obtain a visa to the US even without proper paperwork, claims woman

The woman, Lesego Beauty Zitha, made a testimony this morning during what has been dubbed as the Financial Revival Sunday at Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church.

Miss Zitha, according to her testimony which was beamed live on Bushiri’s Prophetic Channel and social media platforms, has been working for 14 years without a promotion.

“I have been working for over 14 years without a promotion. But in 2015 when I came here, Papa prophesied to me when he was doing prophetic gymnastics. He took hold of my passport and said he sees me leaving and he sees a ticket in my forehead” she testifies.

According to a summary of her testimony shared on Bushiri’s official Facebook page, Zitha who is also a steward of the church, the prophecy that she would travel was her turning point.

The Botswana national, born on 5 May 1975, explains that she started making friends with people from abroad who came to church hoping maybe her miracle would come to pass through them, but still, nothing happened.

She then decided to attend one of Bushiri’s International Visitors sessions.