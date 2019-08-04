Bushiri helped me obtain a visa to the US even without proper paperwork, claims woman

The woman, Lesego Beauty Zitha, made a testimony this morning during what has been dubbed as the Financial Revival Sunday at Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church.
Miss Zitha, according to her testimony which was beamed live on Bushiri’s Prophetic Channel and social media platforms, has been working for 14 years without a promotion.
“I have been working for over 14 years without a promotion. But in 2015 when I came here, Papa prophesied to me when he was doing prophetic gymnastics. He took hold of my passport and said he sees me leaving and he sees a ticket in my forehead” she testifies.
According to a summary of her testimony shared on Bushiri’s official Facebook page, Zitha who is also a steward of the church, the prophecy that she would travel was her turning point.
The Botswana national, born on 5 May 1975, explains that she started making friends with people from abroad who came to church hoping maybe her miracle would come to pass through them, but still, nothing happened.
She then decided to attend one of Bushiri’s International Visitors sessions.
No paperwork, no problem
“I came for International and would meet people from the US who could assist me to go to the US. I came for 5 International Meetings. The fifth International, the Open Door International, Papa prayed for us and believed”.
Immediately after the program, her friend from the UK connected her with another lady who resides in the USA who she she discovered was also a daughter of Major 1. She took a step of faith and asked the friend if she could travel to USA to stay with her and the friend agreed without asking many questions.
“When I chatted with her, I realised she was the daughter of Major 1. I said to her that I wanted to go to the States whether to work or to further my studies. She said: ‘no problem, I am gonna assist you to do the Visa’. I applied, and even knowing far too well that I did not have the money required in my account, but I said God of Major 1 will sustain me and make it work when I go to the interviews” she says.
The 44 year old woman applied for the Visa, and had no difficulties in obtaining the visa “even without having proper paper work” claims a post shared on the Prophet’s Facebook page.
“When I tried to give the woman (interviewing her) the envelop with my documents, she said: ‘no, I don’t need that’. She didn’t even ask if I had enough money. She just said, ‘congratulations, come get your Visa on Thursday'”.
When the convener asked if she got her Visa without enough paper work, Zitha responded: “Nothing, I was even wondering how the woman knew whether I had money”.
The convener then chips in, “It’s not about what you have or what you do not have. It’s about the word that comes out. So when the prophet declares, stop asking yourself questions. Don’t ever limit yourself that you are not fit for these words”.
Miracle Visa
Zitha says she has been issued with a 10 year miracle Visa despite not having proper paper work.
“When I went back on Thursday to collect the it, I was so surprised because they usually give people whether six month, 5 years, 2 years but they gave me a 10-year-visa” said Miss Zitha who also revealed that she resigned from her work.
According to her travelling itinerary that she shared with the Church, she is scheduled to travel to the States on 14 September, departing from Johannesburg O.R. Tambo International Airport to New York via Dubai.
Like several others commenting on the post that Bushiri shared, Kubuya Likha wrote: “I connect as I also stand in faith and awaiting the manifestation of my prophecy too to the USA”.
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is one of the charismatic pastors and most followed religious leaders in Africa. The Malawian born preacher is the founder of ECG church which is headquartered in South Africa.
The Church meets at Pretoria Showgrounds every Sunday.