HRDC to hold vigils from Tuesday to Wednesday

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) says it will hold vigils at Capital Hill in Lilongwe from Tuesday to Wednesday.

The coalition announced the vigils at a press briefing in Lilongwe on Sunday.

HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo said the protesters will not go to the streets on Thursday because it is the day when hearing for the Malawi election case starts.

On Attorney General’s application for an injunction against the demonstrations, Mtambo said government wants to intimidate and silence Malawians.

“We will conduct the vigils for two days. On Thursday we will allow Malawians to attend the court hearing regarding that it is the first hearing. They think that Jane Ansah is a very precious human being, we believe in the spirit of our constitution, we therefore ask Malawians to stand on the constitution, people should not be afraid of anything,” he explained.

He added that what the Attorney General stated regarding the issue of vandalism and theft during the demonstrations should be responded by Malawi Police Service considering it is their duty to protect lives and properties.

On Saturday, the coalition held a dialogue meeting with the Public Affairs Committee (PAC).

Mtambo explained that PAC did not stop the coalition from conducting demonstrations but heard the group’s agenda and concerns.

HRDC is demanding the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah saying she mismanaged the May 21 elections.

During the demonstrations, protesters will also demand First Lady Gertrude Mutharika to return the K30 Million which she used to travel to the United Kingdom for her son’s graduation.

The one Million march will be conducted in three cities which are Mzuzu, Blantyre and Lilongwe.

In Lilongwe, the demonstrations will begin from Lilongwe Community Ground via M1 road via Chilambula to Bwandilo up to Capital Hill.