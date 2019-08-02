She-Flames ready for Banyana

She-Flames coach Abel Mkandawire says his charges are not scared to face Banyana-Banyana in their second game at the ongoing 2019 Cosafa Senior Women’s Championship at Isaac Wolfson Stadium this afternoon.

Malawi, who beat Madagascar 2-0 on Wednesday, face a highly charged Banyana that recorded the competition’s all time biggest win after demolishing Comoros 17-0 on the same day.

Both teams have three points and a win for either will guarantee a place in the semifinals.

Mkandawire said his charges are underdogs going into the match but they are determined to stop South Africa.

“We are not scared that is why we are here. In a competition you have to be ready for any other team. It is good we are in the same group. This is our chance to prove that we can do it.

“If you want to prove that you are the best you must play against the best. So no matter what we are supposed to face them,” Mkandawire said.

The coach has made two changes to the team that started against Madagascar with veteran striker Linda Kasenda and midfielder Chikondi Gondwe replacing Mary Chabvinda and Bright Mkuzilire respectively.

The two teams met at the same level last year and South won 6-0.

She- Flames Line Up (4-4-2)

Samir Amidu

Maureen Phiri

Chimwemwe Madise

Towera Vinkhumbo

Patricia Nyirenda

Chikondi Gondwe

Samome Vinkhumbo

Sabina Thom

Wezie Mvula

Asimenye simwaka

Linda Kasenda

Subs

Mercy Sikelo (GK)

Ruth Nyirongo (DF)

Bridget Mkuzilire (MD)

Shira Dimba (MD)

Enelecio Mhango (ST)

Zainab Kapanda (MD)

Fatsireni kadzembe (DF)

Emily Jossam (DF)

Mary Chavinda (ST)