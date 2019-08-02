Malawi Police disowns recruitment advert

… People swindled

Malawi Police Service has distanced itself from a bogus advert that has been circulating on social media calling on interested Malawians to apply for recruitment into the service.

National Police Spokesperson, James Kadadzera, says the false call is purportedly based on a newspaper cutting of a 2015 advertisement, and that a careful look at the advert indicates that the closing date was 28th August, 2015.

“In a related development, the service has received complaints from people who have been swindled by fraudsters impersonating various police officers,” says Kadadzera in a media statement issued on August 1, 2019.

The service has further advised Malawians that the service is not currently recruiting, and that in case of recruitment, adverts are published in newspapers not on social media.