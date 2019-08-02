Transport Minister commissions construction of K26m bridge

Minister of Transport and Public Works, Ralph Jooma, has commissioned construction of the K26 million Nkalalo Bridge in the area of Traditional Authority Malenga in Ntchisi district.

The bridge will help ease transportation challenges for the communities of both Ntchisi and Dowa.

The Minister said upon completion the communities will be helped when it comes to transportation of farm inputs and agricultural produce to markets as the road passing through it connects the M1 and Lilongwe-Kisumu road.

Ntchisi South parliamentarian, Ulemu Jeremoth Chilapondwa, applauded government for commissioning construction of the bridge saying people of the area have for years been facing challenges in accessing different social services.

Chilapondwa said when it rains, the river floods making community member fail to access different social services.

Group Village headman Madziada of the area said upon completion, the bridge will improve people’s economic status saying the communities there are hardworking farmers and the road will improve access to markets.

During the visit, the minister also toured the K5.5 million Dowa boma-Chezi road which government is upgrading from earth to bitumen standard in the area of T/A Chiwere in the district.

The road was supposed to be completed in October, but instead it will be completed in December this year.

The Minister of Transport and Public Works attributed the delay to persistent rainfall and poor gravel around the constitution site.

China Civil Engineering Contractors limited is constructing the 15- kilometre road meeting the M5 Lilongwe_Salima road at Chezi trading centre in Dowa district.

Story By Vincent Gunde