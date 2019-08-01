Youth urged to speak up on issues

SOS Children’s Village has called on young people to use youth clubs to voice out problems they are facing in their communities.

The organisation said this during a parliamentary session for youth at Chadza in Msozi South Constituency, Lilongwe.

Speaking with Malawi24, SOS children’s village Field Officer Aaron Mtakati said that their objective is to teach the youth policy formation and legislative process of the country as well as to provide an opportunity to the youths to improve their public speaking skills.

Mtakati added that there hope that the youths would teach their colleagues how the parliamentary process works.

“This is our first parliamentary session with the youths, we have been conducting vocational trainings with them, some trainings on child protection in order to give them a hint of how they can identify things that affects their lives,” he explained.

In his remarks, Youth Parliamentarian Representative Lonjezo Pakinena thanked SOS children’s village for supporting the youths saying the program will be a bridge between the youths and it will go a long way as far as youth empowerment is concerned.

On his part, Lilongwe District Youth Officer Joseph Dalitso welcomed the development and pledged to support the organization in any means.

During the session, the youths who came from 10 clubs in the area, highlighted shortage of health personnel in hospital, shortage of boreholes, lack of awareness on family planning methods as some of the things that are affecting them.

SOS children’s village is an organization which supports youth, children (streets children) and the elderly. The organisation has been building houses for vulnerable people in different communities.