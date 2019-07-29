Jose won’t intimidate us, demos will continue – HRDC

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has said the post-election demonstrations will continue next week.

According to HRDC Chairperson Timothy Mtambo, the activists are not intimidated by Malawi Police Service (MPS) Inspector General Rodney Jose who has demanded the group to stop holding the demonstrations.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lilongwe on Monday, Mtambo said the issue of demonstrations is not negotiable and the protests will continue until Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah resigns.

“People are targeting us instead of targeting the person we are demanding to step down.

“We are conducting peaceful demonstrations, they should request Jane Ansah to resign instead of writing us letters,” he said.

The HRDC Chairperson made it clear that even if the security providers fail or deny to provide Malawi Police Service officers, the Malawi Defence Force will continue to provide security to Malawians.

When asked if the coalition will write a letter to the Public Appointments Committee to push for Ansah’s resignation, Mtambo said the committee should engage Jane Ansah and ask her to step down.

Responding to reports that some journalists were assaulted during Thursday’s demonstrations, the coalition requested Police to investigate and arrest the suspects.

The coalition said it will conduct fresh Anti-Ansah demonstrations dubbed the one million demos on Tuesday, 6 August.

The group urged Malawians to join the protests and asked them to refrain from violence and theft.

They also condoled the Lhomwe tribe for loss of their leader Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa who died on Sunday.