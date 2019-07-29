MDF will not stop protecting Malawians – Commander

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Commander General Vincent Nundwe has said the army will continue to protect Malawians when the police are overstretched.

The Malawi Army General made the remarks in Lilongwe where the police and the military held a press conference on the post-election demonstrations.

Nundwe said the constitution allows the MDF to provide expertise to civil authorities including assisting the Malawi Police in maintenance of law and order.

He noted that massive numbers of people have been joining the post-election protests and the police may be incapable of containing such large groups of people hence the military comes in to cover such gaps.

“The way the demonstrations are taking place now, the police have been overstretched. So that is why the military comes in because we have provision in the constitution.

“As the military we will always provide expertise to civil authority, whether it is the police or any other department,” Nundwe said.

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition has been organising protests to force Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah to resign.

However, the police have demanded the HRDC to stop the protests saying some people are taking advantage to wage war against the police, loot shops and offices and burn buildings.