Malawians have waged war against the police – IG 

Inspector General of the Malawi Police Service (MPS) Rodney Jose says Malawians have declared war against their own police.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lilongwe on Monday, Jose said the law enforcers are viewed as enemies of the people with some sections of society looking to vent anger on police officers for the use of teargas in the past.

He added that such people are using the post-election demonstrations to target the police and commit criminal acts such as looting shops and burning buildings.

Last week, Jose demanded the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) to suspend the demonstrations against Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah and at the press briefing he repeated the call.

“The situation has gotten out of hand. The HRDC has made utterances of engaging an extra gear and now they want to hold demonstrations every day. As a police service, we cannot provide adequate security for life and property,” Jose said.

In his response to the letter, Human Rights Defenders Coalition Timothy Mtambo said Jose should resign from his position as inspector general for being incompetent.

However, Jose at the press briefing said he will only resign after an inquiry by the Public Appointments Committee of Parliament finds him to be incompetent.

When asked why MPS seem to side with Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets during the demonstrations, the police boss was quick to say that such claims are false saying the police has never sided with or trained cadets.

Human Rights Defenders Coalition has been holding demonstrations against accusing her of mismanaging the May 21 elections where President Peter Mutharika was declared a winner.