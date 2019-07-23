Halima Daudi regrets dumping MCP

Dowa South East parliamentarian Halima Daudi says she is now happy to have won the seat under the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), the party which she regrets dumping in 2013.

In 2009, Daudi was elected on the MCP ticket but later dumped it to join the People’s Party (PP) led government of Dr. Joyce Banda who appointed her a cabinet minister.

Her political nomadic life ended in 2014 with the constituents voting against her when she lost to Harry Njoka Chipeni of MCP.

Speaking in an interview, Daudi said her five year absence in Parliament was not painful to herself alone but the whole Dowa South East which was witnessing developments through her.

She said she is now back to continue initiating projects saying she didn’t stop this even though the area was under the former parliamentarian for 5 years.

The MP boasts to have initiated two classroom blocks, construction of three bridges and five boreholes in the area including one for Chuzu primary school which has Standards 1 to 8.

Daudi thanked her friends from the United Kingdom ( UK) for making it possible by supporting her with the classroom blocks, water and electricity for the school.

She said people of the area know her as a development conscious MP assuring them that she will continue to initiate development projects for the area to develop so that communities see a difference.

The MP said she learnt from a mistake of being political nomad saying this won’t happen anymore.

Daudi appealed to the constituents to work with her in development agenda saying no one will come to develop the area except by themselves and with her together they can make Dowa a better place to live.