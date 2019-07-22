Muluzi wants talks with demo organisers

Former Malawi president, Bakili Muluzi, has invited organisers of post-election demonstrations for a dialogue meeting to find a civil solution to political unrest in the country.

Muluzi wrote the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) chairperson Timothy Mtambo asking to meet him and his team.

“Given the current volatile situation in the country, your call for the resignation of the Chairperson of the Malawi Electoral Commission over the disputed electoral process and your subsequent call for mass demonstrations, as a former Head of State of this country I am equally concerned about the current situation. I feel obliged and duty bound that we find a civil solution to curtail the prevailing situation, initiate conversation and dialogue,” Muluzi said in a letter dated 22 July, 2019.

The former Malawi leader proposed to meet the HRDC leaders on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019.

At a press briefing on Monday evening, Mtambo said the organisation is ready to meet Muluzi but stressed that the meeting will not change their stance on demonstrations against MEC chairperson Jane Ansah.

The HRDC wants Ansah to resign accusing her of mismanaging the May 21 elections.

However, violent incidents including arson have marred all the post-election demonstrations conducted so far.