Judiciary staff announce strike

Members of staff at all Malawi judiciary offices are to start a sit in demanding improved conditions of service and the ousting of the Chief Justice and registrar.

According to an internal memo which Malawi24 has seen as addressed to the Controller of Human resource management, chief courts administrator and all chief resident magistrates, the members of staff feel taken for granted.

They have since stated that they also want both members of staff and judicial officers to have the Parliament as the sole approving body on conditions of service.

Years ago, the staff also downed tools due to poor conditions of service including a push for a pay rise.

Their strikes have an effect on cases being tried across all courts as they are forced to stall.