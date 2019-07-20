Pastor ‘sucks demons’ out of church members’ bodies

Three male church members in the United States have accused their 69-year-old pastor of performing sexual acts on them after claiming that he was sucking demons out of their bodies.

Rev Dr William Weaver of Presbyterian church in Linden, New Jersey allegedly told victims he needed to exorcise their evil spirits through their semen.

According to news site The Independent, Weaver ordered his victims to place “angel coins” on their head and balance stones on their hands before extracting demons through their semen.

The three men as well as one woman reported the sexual assault to the church’s governing body and investigation by ecclesiastical authorities found credible evidence of “multiple acts of idolatry and sexual misconduct”.

Meanwhile, the victims have sued Weaver and the Linden Presbyterian Church where he worked for 39 years.

“I refuse to stay silent any longer,” one of the victims wrote in a statement. “I need to make sure that this never happens to anyone else ever again.”

A representative for the church said Weaver did good things on one hand and evil on the other hand.