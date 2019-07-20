Bushiri hails Mandela: I grew up so inspired and influenced by Tata Madiba

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, founder of the Enlighten Christian Gathering (ECG), says his life has significantly been inspired and influenced by Nelson Mandela, saying as a child Papa was “an addict of any literature published about Tata Madiba”.

Bushiri made the remarks on Thursday when, together with his wife, Prophetess Mary Bushiri, visited the Itireleng Health Centre in Soweto Day to commemorate the iconic freedom fighter and anti-apartheid revolutionary who served South Africa’s first black president.

“You see, I grew up so inspired and influenced by Tata Madiba. I was an addict of any literature published about him. I have read so much about him and I still do” said Bushiri in his speech.

The controversial prophet who is answering alleged money laundering and fraud charges in South Africa where he runs his church from, said his inability to meet Mandela is the reason he engages in charity activities.

“Unfortunately, just as most of us here, I never had the chance of meeting or seeing Tata Madiba in person. Because of that, I developed an interest to always do something good for the community as part of drawing myself closer to Tata Madiba. This is why, each and every year, I take this day seriously and I make it point that I always do something special for the communities” said Prophet Bushiri as Chairperson of his Shepherd Bushiri Foundation (SBF).

Bushiri hailed Mandela as the epitome of love.

“Mandela didn’t teach us love. He showed us love. He demonstrated what love is to us. He wrote the script of love. Inspired by that, at Shepherd Bushiri Foundation (SBF) our slogan is ‘love, so others can live” he explained.

Major One, as Bushiri is fondly called, said he will strive to carry the Madiba legacy.

“Ensuring that our people are free and are able access quality health care is what Tata Madiba stood for. This is the legacy we should carry. It is a legacy I am carrying. And I will do anything possible to ensure that I do my part in safeguarding it”.