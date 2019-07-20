Analyst says Ansah should respect protesters’ call

A Mzuzu based analyst says Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah should accept the call of Malawians who filled the streets on Friday demanding her resignation.

The social commentator Emily Mkamanga made the remarks in an interview following demonstrations organized by the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC).

“I would like Justice Jane Ansah to respect the call of many Malawians who are going out to demonstrate,” Mkamanga said.

The HRDC and opposition parties accuse Ansah of mismanaging the 21 May elections in which President Peter Mutharika was declared winner.

The organisation has been organizing demonstrations to protest against Ansah’s continued stay in office. Previous protests in Mzuzu turned ugly with protesters ransacking shops and government offices.

On Friday, the demonstrations in Mzuzu were peaceful with no major incidents of violence.

Mkamanga hailed the Malawi Defence Force for making sure that people marched peacefully.

She said it is not good for people to continue losing their property because of demonstrations.

“As a country we cannot manage to lose property worth millions through demonstrations at a time when we want to build our nation,” said Mkamanga.

Mkamanga also urged the HRDC to keep encouraging demonstrators to protests peaceful.

Meanwhile, HRDC says it will hold vigils at State House if Ansah continues to stay in office.