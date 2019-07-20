Fischer slapped with one month ban for indiscipline

Veteran Nyasa Big Bullets winger Fischer Kondowe has been slapped with a one month ban by the team’s management for indiscipline.

According to the club’s administrator Albert Chigoga, Kondowe refused to travel to Lilongwe with the team for Super League games against Kamuzu Barracks and Masters Security respectively.

Chigoga said the player was called for a disciplinary hearing where he pleaded guilty to the charges levelled against him but the club decided to slap him with the ban in order to teach would-be offenders a lesson that no one is bigger than the team.

“It is true that we have slapped Fischer Kondowe with a one match ban for absconding his duty last week when the team travelled to Lilongwe for Super League games. We called him for a hearing where he accepted the charges and apologized but as a club, we don’t want to set a bad precedent that’s why despite him apologizing, we have still slapped him with a one month ban so that others should learn from this,” he said.

Bullets went on to lose the Blue Eagles match 1-0 before dropping more points against Masters Security 24 hours later when the two teams played out to a goalless draw.

This is the first time for the club to ban Kondowe who has been with the team for more than a decade.

Kondowe has only played twice for the club in the ongoing 2019 campaign.