Chilima’s words come back to haunt him

UTM president Saulos Chilima’s defence of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah has come back to haunt him.

In a video that has been circulating on social media recently, Chilima is seen telling people at Chule Primary School Ground in Dedza last year that the MEC Chairperson should not resign and no one should dare intimidate her.

“Let me say this, MEC Chairperson wherever you are do not resign, next year is not far, just six months remaining. Conduct these elections so that others should not steal,” said Chilima.

He added: “Congratulations MEC and thank you that next year’s elections will be conducted well.”

After the elections, Chilima came third with one million of the 5.1 million votes cast while President Peter Mutharika was declared winner.

Before the Malawi Electoral Commission announced Mutharika as winner, Chilima called on the electoral body to nullify the vote and hold fresh polls.

The UTM leader said the credibility of the elections were greatly compromised as serious irregularities were not been satisfactorily dealt with.

The former Vice President later called on the MEC chairperson to resign accusing her of telling MEC staff to rig the polls in favour of Mutharika.

When Ansah refused to resign, Chilima and his supporters joined demonstrations organised by Human Rights Defenders Coalition demanding Ansah to step down.