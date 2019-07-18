US urges Malawi to peacefully resolve electoral dispute

The United States has advised all parties in Malawi to peacefully resolve the election dispute.

In a statement on Thursday, the United States Embassy in Malawi also advised authorities to let those who want to protest do so peacefully.

“The United States urges all parties to respect the right to peaceful protest enshrined in the Malawi Constitution, while avoiding violence and inflammatory rhetoric.

“We encourage Malawians to follow a peaceful and lawful process to resolve electoral disputes, particularly through the Malawi Constitutional Court hearing on petitions challenging the results of the May 21 presidential elections,” says the statement.

The Malawi Congress Party and UTM are challenging the results of the May 21 presidential election in which President Peter Mutharika was declared winner.

The two parties are also calling for the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah accusing her of mismanaging the elections.

Civil society organisations earlier this month organised demonstrations to push for Ansah’s resignation. The organisations are expected to conduct more protests tomorrow.