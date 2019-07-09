Activist Gift Trapence arrested

Police in Lilongwe have arrested Gift Trapence who is vice chairperson of the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) which organised demonstrations last week.

The arrest came after law enforcers raided Trapence’s house in Lilongwe. At the time of the raid, the rights activist was at a meeting.

According to reports, the Fiscal and Fraud section of the Malawi Police Service has arrested Trapence in relation to offences committed in his role as director of a civil society organisation called Centre for Development of People (CEDEP).

State broadcaster MBC reported that an international organization complained to the Malawi Police about Trapence’s alleged fraudulent activities involving millions of Kwacha. The activist is being held at a Police station in Lilongwe.

Meanwhile, Police are reportedly looking for Macdonald Sembereka who is also a member of HRDC.

The HRDC last week organized nationwide demonstrations aimed at forcing Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah to resign.

The protests however turned violent as protesters looted shops and offices, burned tyres and engaged in running battles with the police.