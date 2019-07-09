Man accused of transferring Chilima’s name dies in car crash

A man suspected of transferring former Vice President Saulos Chilima’ name in the voters roll has died in a road accident.

The former Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) temporary clerk, Sailesi Kampango, was arrested for moving Chilima’s name in the voters roll from Lilongwe to Likoma Island.

Kampango died on Tuesday in a road accident in Dedza.

Dedza Assistant Police Spokesperson Cassim Manda said the vehicle that Kampango was traveling in from Lilongwe to Dedza hit a truck that was parked along the M1 road at Linthipe 1.

On polling day in the May 21 elections, Chilima’s name was not found at St. Thomas polling station in Lilongwe where he registered and it was discovered that the name was transferred to Chiteko School at Likoma and Chizumulu Islands.

Chilima who was contesting in the presidential elections was allowed to vote at St Thomas polling station.