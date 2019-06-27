Banks won’t be compelled to submit MEC workers’ statements

The Constitutional Court has rejected Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera’s request for banks to be compelled to submit to the court bank statements of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) data entry clerks.

The Constitutional Court has rejected the request today.

The application came amid reports that data entry clerks received dubious payments through their bank accounts following the polls.

The court also rejected the MCP leader’s request that there should be new commissioners in the event that the court orders fresh elections.

It, however, allowed Chakwera to seek for fresh elections in the event that the May 21 results are cancelled.

Chakwera initially wanted a rerun but his lawyers applied to the court for the petition to be amended so that he should be seeking for fresh elections.

The court also granted the MCP leader’s request for MEC to give MCP electoral records.

Chakwera and UTM leader Chilima are challenging results of the May 21 presidential elections. MEC declared President Peter Mutharika winner of the polls but the two argue that the outcome was affected by serious irregularities.