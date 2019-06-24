UDF fails to pay election monitors

Election monitors hired by United Democratic Front (UDF) have expressed worry over failure by the party to pay them, one month after completion of work.

According to reports, the party has not paid K10,000 each to monitors in the Southern Region of the country.

Reports reveal the party has not yet paid monitors who worked in Mulanje, Thyolo and other districts.

UDF spokesperson Ken Ndanga said the duty of paying monitors was a shared responsibility between the party and Members of Parliament who were on UDF ticket.

UDF came fourth in the presidential elections results that the country held a month ago.

The elections witnessed President Peter Mutharika being declared winner with over 1.5 million votes.